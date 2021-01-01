You've answered 0 of 138 questions correctly. (Clear)

Question #293 Difficulty:

According to the C++17 standard, what is the output of this program?

#include <iostream> int main(int argc, char* argv[]) { std::cout << (argv[argc] == nullptr); }

Answer: The program is guaranteed to output: The program has a compilation error The program is unspecified / implementation defined The program is undefined

Problems? View a hint or try another question.

I give up, show me the answer (make 3 more attempts first).